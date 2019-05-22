Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen ruled out of Copa del Rey final

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is out of the Copa del Rey final

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been ruled out of Saturday's Copa del Rey final due to a knee problem.

The German has played a vital role in Barca's season, making 49 appearances in all competitions as they won La Liga and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League where they were eliminated following a 4-0 second-leg defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Now, he has been ruled out of the cup final against Valencia due to "discomfort in his right knee", meaning second choice keeper Jasper Cillessen is in line to start.

Ter Stegen after Barcelona's loss to Liverpool

"FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen still has discomfort in his right knee and will continue receiving treatment during the coming weeks and, thus, has been ruled out for the Saturday's Copa del Rey final," a club statement said.

Most of Cillessen's game-time this season has come in the Copa del Rey but manager Ernesto Valverde selected Ter Stegen for the victorious semi-final meetings with Real Madrid.

Jasper Cillessen is in line to start the Copa del Rey final

Ter Stegen will also be unavailable for Germany's Euro 2020 qualifiers next month.