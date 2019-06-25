European paper round-up: Neymar 'must apologise' to Barcelona fans if he rejoins club

Neymar has been regularly linked with a return to Barcelona

The best back page stories from around Europe - including why Neymar "must apologise" before returning to Barcelona and more.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Spain

Neymar has been told he must apologise to Barcelona's supporters and accept a pay cut if he is to rejoin the La Liga champions from PSG this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Philippe Coutinho "does not know" if he will remain at Barcelona this summer. The former Liverpool midfielder has struggled since his move to the Nou Camp and is a target for Paris Saint-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid will not aggressively pursue Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer as they put the building blocks in place to land the France international in the summer of 2020. (Marca)

Kylian Mbappe scored 33 goals in 29 games in Ligue 1 last season

Real will make a move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. However, the Serie A side have no intention of cashing in on the 23-year-old, who they signed from Real Betis last summer. (Marca)

Chelsea have until the end of the month to make Mateo Kovacic's loan move from Real Madrid permanent. The Croatia international was a regular in the side under Maurizio Sarri but struggled to influence games during his time at Stamford Bridge. (AS)

Real Sociedad hope to sign Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard. The 20-year-old is wanted by a number of clubs but Sociedad hope to secure a two-year loan deal with an option to make the move permanent. (AS)

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina would prefer to stay at Milan rather than join Juventus. The 36-year-old goalkeeper is behind Gianluigi Donnarumma at San Siro but is not keen on a move to the Serie A champions. (AS)

France

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny's agent met with the Gunners to discuss the centre-back's future at the Emirates. Koscielny has several offers from France but Milan are also reportedly interested. (Yahoo Sport France)

Laurent Koscielny has one year on his current Arsenal deal

Paris Saint-Germain are set to complete the signing of Sevilla's Pablo Sarabia. The 27-year-old was involved in 26 goals last season and has a buyout clause of just £16m in his contract. (Le Parisien)

Lyon have contacted a number of agents as they look to sell Nabil Fekir this summer. The France international is out of contract in 2020 and Lyon do not want to lose the versatile attacker for nothing. Liverpool have a long-standing interest in Fekir. (Le Parisien)

Saint-Etienne will demand £27m from Arsenal for defender William Saliba and the Ligue 1 side also want the option to loan him back next season. Tottenham are also interested in the 18-year-old. (L'Equipe)

Inter have held talks with Dani Alves over a potential move to San Siro. The 36-year-old Brazilian will become a free agent when his PSG contract expires at the end of this month. (France Football)

Dani Alves announced this week he is leaving PSG this summer

Arsenal are interested in Borussia Dortmund centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou, who impressed for France at the U20 World Cup. However, with just £45m to spend the Gunners are unlikely to meet BVB's asking price. (France Football)

Italy

Juventus may allow Moise Kean to join Ajax permanently to help them clinch the signing of Matthijs de Ligt. It's a deal which could be facilitated by Mino Raiola, who represents both youngsters. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lyon have launched a move for Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout, who is also wanted by Arsenal. The Ligue 1 side have made an offer of around £20m but the midfielder favours a move to Roma as he wants to remain in Serie A. (Sky Sport Italia)

Milan continue to hold talks with Stuttgart over a move for Ozan Kabak. The Serie A giants are also interested in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira and Daniele De Rossi. (Sky Sport Italia)

Inter have agreed a deal with Roma for Edin Dzeko, who will complete his move before Antonio Conte begins pre-season in two weeks. Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku remains a target. (Corriere dello Sport)

Edin Dzeko has netted 62 times in 137 Serie A games for Roma - but only nine last season

The club will also step up their interest in Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella. Inter have already had a bid of around £45m rejected. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich will continue to pursue Leroy Sane but will turn to Timo Werner or Yannick Carrasco if they cannot land the Manchester City winger. (Bild)

The Bundesliga champions also remain interested in Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi but do not want to pay more than £18m for the 18-year-old winger as his contract expires next summer. (Bild)