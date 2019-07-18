Barcelona's Neymar proposal to Paris Saint-Germain is a car boot offer, says Transfer Show panel

2:36 The Transfer Show panel discuss Barcelona's bid to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain The Transfer Show panel discuss Barcelona's bid to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona's proposal to Paris Saint-Germain for Brazilian superstar Neymar is 'like a high-profile car boot sale', according to The Transfer Show panel.

The Spanish side have made a £90m cash offer plus two players - they have given PSG a list of six to choose from - in exchange for the £200m-rated 27-year-old, who spent four years at the Nou Camp before moving to France.

The players mentioned in any potential deal include Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Malcom and Samuel Umtiti.

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol believes the bizarre offer simply points to only one thing - the La Liga club can't afford to re-sign the player outright.

0:53 Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says any potential transfer fees for Neymar or Paul Pogba can be offset by the players' global brand appeal Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says any potential transfer fees for Neymar or Paul Pogba can be offset by the players' global brand appeal

"It feels like we're having a car boot sale at the Nou Camp," Solhekol told The Transfer Show.

"I'm not sure PSG are going to be too impressed with this after paying Barcelona £200m in cash for Neymar back in 2017.

"And now it seems like Barcelona simply don't have the cash up front, which is why they are coming up with this very creative offer.

"It remains to be seen what PSG make of it but I'm not sure they are going to be very impressed."

Is it a question of pride?

1:47 The sale of Neymar this summer would not be a huge loss to PSG, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson The sale of Neymar this summer would not be a huge loss to PSG, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson

SSN's Dharmesh Sheth believes PSG could make the deal work for them if they chose Coutinho and Dembele in the deal, with the pair's market value around £250m.

However, Solhekol believes a question of pride may prevent them from taking up the option.

"The problem is they will be taking players Barca don't want and for a club as big as PSG, should they be doing that?" Solhekol said.

"Should they take players from other clubs they don't want, or haven't quite done it at the Nou Camp in exchange for a world-class superstar?"

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.