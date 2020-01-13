Mauricio Pochettino 'on Barcelona shortlist to replace Ernesto Valverde'

2:27 Alvaro Montero says that former Barcelona players Xavi and Ronald Koeman have turned down the job at the Nou Camp Alvaro Montero says that former Barcelona players Xavi and Ronald Koeman have turned down the job at the Nou Camp

Mauricio Pochettino is on Barcelona's three-man shortlist to replace under-pressure boss Ernesto Valverde, according to Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero.

Quique Setien and former Barcelona defender Gabriel Milito are the other two names on Barcelona's shortlist.

However, Montero claims that it is "almost impossible" that former Tottenham boss Pochettino would take the job, having been the boss of Barca's local rivals Espanyol.

"We have to remember that [Pochettino] said that he'd rather be in his farm in Argentina as a farmer than ever becoming Barcelona coach," Montero said.

"It's quite tricky and weird to think of Mauricio Pochettino as the next Barcelona coach. In my opinion, it's almost impossible."

Valverde has won back-to-back La Liga titles since taking charge at Barcelona

Setien was previously in charge at Real Betis and guided the La Liga side into the Europa League in 2017.

Montero claims the 61-year-old's style of football would make him a good fit at the Nou Camp.

Setien been out of work since leaving Real Betis in May

He said: "He has the philosophy of Xavi, [Pep] Guardiola, the football club's philosophy after the 90s with Johan Cruyff."

Militio, who made 48 appearances for the club between 2007 and 2011, is currently managing with Estudiantes, where they are 13th in the Argentine Premier League.

Former Barcelona players Xavi, who manages Qatari club Al Sadd SC, and Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman have turned down the job.

However, reports in Spain claim that Xavi has expressed a desire to become a coach at the Nou Camp in the future.