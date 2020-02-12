Barcelona turn to Willian Jose after Ousmane Dembele surgery

Barcelona earmark Willian Jose as Ousmane Dembele replacement

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose tops Barcelona’s wishlist after they were granted permission from Spanish authorities to sign a replacement for Ousmane Dembele.

The Brazilian forward was linked with moves to both Tottenham and Manchester United last month and missed three games for Sociedad in January after asking to be left out as speculation mounted over his future.

Dembele, who has not played for Barcelona since November, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after aggravating a hamstring injury in training and undergoing surgery in Finland to cure the problem.

Barcelona made an application under Spanish regulations to sign a replacement for Dembele.

Dembele was injured against Borussia Dortmund on November 27

The rules state they can bring someone in from another domestic club as cover if a player suffers an injury and faces an absence period of over four months.

The club needed ratification to sign a replacement from both the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga and that has since been granted, paving the way for a potential move for Jose.

Jose has scored 53 goals in 132 appearances for Sociedad after joining the club from Uruguayan club Deportivo Maldonado.

According to the league regulations, Barcelona will need to complete any deal to bring in a replacement for Dembele in the next 15 days.