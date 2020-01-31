Barcelona sign Francisco Trincao from Braga for £26m

Francisco Trincao will move to Barcelona at the end of the season

Barcelona have signed Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga for £26m (€31m).

The 20-year-old will join the Catalan side at the end of the season after agreeing a five-year contract.

Barcelona have inserted a £421m (€500m) buy-out clause in Trincao's deal.

He has scored three goals and provided six assists for Braga in 22 appearances this season.

While he is yet to make his senior international debut, Trincao is a member of Portugal's U21 side, winning five caps and scoring once.

He was also one of the standout players for Portugal during their U19 European Championship victory in 2018, finishing top of the scoring and assist charts.

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!