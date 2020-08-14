Samuel Umtiti: Barcelona defender tests positive for coronavirus

Samuel Umtiti is not with Barcelona's Champions League squad

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for coronavirus but is not with the rest of the squad for their Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman is currently injured and tested positive at Barcelona's training ground on Thursday.

He is asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

Umtiti is the second player to test positive from Barcelona's squad away from their Champions League preparations after a player tested positive from Tuesday's round of testing.

The players tested on Tuesday were: Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets.

Barcelona said in a statement: "After the PCR tests carried out on Thursday the first team player Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for Covid-19. The player is asymptomatic, is in good health and is isolating at home.

"The club has informed the relevant sporting and health authorities as well as tracing all the people who have had contact with the player so that they can undergo the corresponding PCR tests."

Barcelona's out-of-squad players had returned to pre-season training on Wednesday.