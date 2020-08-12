Barcelona player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of pre-season return

One Barcelona player has tested positive for coronavirus, but the club say he has not been in contact with any of the squad that are competing in the Champions League.

Barcelona conducted coronavirus tests on Tuesday on nine players - Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets - who are due to return for pre-season training on Wednesday.

One of the nine - who has not been named - returned a positive test. The club say he is asymptomatic and is quarantining at home.

In a club statement, Barcelona added that the matter has been reported to the health authorities and all of the player's recent contacts have been tracked.

The nine players who were tested are not part of the first-team squad that is set to travel to Lisbon on Thursday for Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Friday.

The competition is being concluded with a mini-tournament in Portugal after being postponed at the last-16 stage in March by the pandemic.

Atletico Madrid, another Champions League quarter-finalist, will be without Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko for their last-eight clash against RB Leipzig.

Correa and Vrsaljko both tested positive for the virus but are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home.

All other members of the Atleti squad were tested again on Sunday and have returned negative results.

Quarter-finals

Atalanta vs PSG (August 12, Estadio da Luz)

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid (August 13, Estadio Jose Alvalade)

Barcelona vs Bayern (August 14, Estadio da Luz)

Manchester City vs Lyon (August 15, Estadio Jose Alvalade)

Semi-finals

Manchester City or Lyon vs Barcelona or Bayern Munich (August 19, Estadio da Luz)

RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain (August 18, Estadio Jose Alvalade)

Final

Sunday August 23 (Estadio da Luz)