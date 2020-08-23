Calvin Stengs: Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman interested in AZ Alkmaar winger

Ronald Koeman is interested in bringing Calvin Strengs to the Nou Camp as his first signing

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman wants to sign AZ Alkmaar winger Calvin Stengs.

Koeman has recommended him to the Barca board and the club's recruitment staff are already well aware of the Netherlands international.

Koeman gave the 21-year-old his Netherlands debut last autumn and he created two goals in a 5-0 win over Estonia.

Stengs scored five goals and setup eight more in the Eredivisie last season as Alkmaar finished runners-up, and netted five more goals and recorded four assists in the Europa League.

The winger, who came through the academy system at Alkmaar, is under contract at the club until 2023.

New Barcelona boss Koeman was appointed at the Nou Camp on a two-year deal following Quique Setien's sacking.

The Spaniard was relieved of his duties after the La Liga side crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage with an 8-2 defeat to eventual finalists Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2020/21 La Liga campaign, Barcelona have also expressed an interest in signing Manchester City left-back Angelino for £27m.

Koeman is also believed to be an an admirer of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, whom he managed at international level with the Netherlands.

