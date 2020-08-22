Angelino: Barcelona interested in signing £27m Man City full-back

Angelino has made 12 appearances in his second spell at Manchester City

Barcelona have expressed an interest in signing Angelino from Manchester City, with the English side valuing him at €30m (£27m).

The 23-year-old full-back has recently been on loan at RB Leipzig - and helped the German club reach their first Champions League semi-final - before losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

Angelino returned to City in a £5.3m move from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in July 2019 and has made 12 appearances across all competitions in his second stint.

He started in City's academy after arriving from Deportivo La Coruna but only played for the first team three times in his first spell at the club - instead enjoying loans at New York City FC, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda.

The Spaniard was signed by PSV and rejoined City just a year later after the Premier League club activated a buy-back clause in his contract.

Following his latest loan in the Bundesliga, he has now attracted interest from Barcelona, who are in the midst of a rebuild following the departures of head coach Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal.

Barca have appointed Ronald Koeman as their new head coach on a two-year deal, who is reportedly a big admirer of Georginio Wijnaldum.

For years it has seemed unimaginable - but could Lionel Messi really be nearing an exit from Barcelona?

Messi had made his frustrations with Barcelona's season plain at the end of the La Liga campaign, when Barca saw their advantage cut and Real Madrid clinch the title. But his silence since the humiliating 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich has sparked speculation he could be considering a way out of the club where he has been since he was a boy.

With reports in Spain suggesting Messi has told new Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman his future is uncertain, we spoke with Barcelona-based journalist Sam Marsden on the latest Transfer Talk Podcast, for the latest on the situation…

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.