Luis Suarez: Ronald Koeman unsure if Uruguayan forward will stay at Barcelona

Luis Suarez was again not selected by Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has admitted he does not know if Luis Suarez will stay at the club beyond the current transfer window.

Suarez, who was left out of the Barca team for the second game in a row for their 3-1 friendly win over Girona, is close to agreeing terms with Juventus but a free transfer from Barcelona can only happen if he agrees a severance package with his current club.

The Uruguay striker has a contract with Barcelona which runs until the end of the 2020/21 season.

One of Koeman's first acts as Barca coach was to tell Suarez he was no longer wanted but offloading the 33-year-old is proving difficult.

The Dutch coach says if Suarez remains at the Spanish club he will not be treated differently to any other player.

"I've spoken to him about his future and we are waiting to see whether or not he leaves, we still don't know," Koeman told Catalan network TV3 after the win over Girona.

"But we respect every contract here and if in the end he does not find a club and he stays, he will be just like any other player in the squad."

Philippe Coutinho is back in the Barcelona fold after his loan spell at Bayern Munich

One player who looks certain to stay at Barca is Philippe Coutinho, who scored for the second game in a row since returning from his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

"He is very motivated right now, he is training well and playing well," Koeman said of the Brazilian.

Barcelona play Elche on Saturday in their final pre-season game before kicking off their league campaign at home to Villarreal.

"We are looking in good shape, the players played 60 minutes today and many will play 90 on Saturday so they are ready for the start of the season," added Koeman.

"I'm happy with how we played today, with lots of build-up play from the back. It was a good display overall and when the season starts we'll be at 100 per cent."