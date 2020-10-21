Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong sign new Barcelona contracts

Barcelona have announced contract extensions for four first-team players, including experienced centre-back Gerard Pique whose new deal until June 2024 would extend his stay at the Catalan side to 16 years.

The 33-year-old Spain international, who arrived from Manchester United in 2008, was sent off in Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League victory over Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Barca confirmed a buy-out clause of £457m in the contract, and said the extension was "subject to the player making a certain number of appearances from the 2021/22 season".

Image: Pique was sent off against Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Tuesday

First-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen also signed a new deal to June 2025, while centre-back Clement Lenglet and midfielder Frenkie de Jong have agreed contracts up to June 2026.

"These agreements have been reached following weeks of negotiations and include a temporary salary adjustment due to the current circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 induced crisis," Barca said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barcelona sold high-profile names in the summer to lower their wage bill, with Luis Suarez joining Atletico Madrid and Ivan Rakitic returning to Sevilla after six years at the Nou Camp.

Arturo Vidal was also let go for a minimal amount to join Inter Milan, while right-back Nelson Semedo joined Wolves in a £37m deal.