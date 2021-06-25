Lionel Messi: Argentina forward in advanced talks over new Barcelona contract but not yet finally agreed

Lionel Messi intends to stay at Barcelona and both parties are working towards an agreement on a new contract - likely to be two years - but there are still details iron out and Messi is currently playing the Copa America

By Lyall Thomas

Friday 25 June 2021 15:24, UK

Lionel Messi (AP)

Lionel Messi is in advanced talks with Barcelona about a new contract - but there are still important details yet to be agreed.

The Argentina forward and Barca captain remains in negotiations about several key aspects of new terms - likely to be two years in length - with just six days left until his current deal expires.

It is Messi's intention to continue at his boyhood club - and both parties are negotiating with the idea of ​​reaching an agreement and announcing the continuation of their partnership as soon as its finalised.

Barca hope it will be before July 1 so Messi does not run out of contract at the Nou Camp, and are said to be trying to accelerate the process as much as possible.

But, contrary to reports of an imminent signing and announcement, those formalities are on hold, Sky Sports News has been told, with a final agreement still to be reached.

Trending

Messi is also more than 8,000 kilometres away from Catalonia, playing with the Argentina national team at the Copa America, and his father and agent Jorge Messi left Barcelona this week, making the exact timing of his potential signing still uncertain.

Nevertheless, developments mark a considerable turnaround since almost a year ago when Messi handed in a transfer request, believing he had an agreement that allowed him to leave for free.

Also See:

Then Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted they would hold him to a €700m release clause, however.

Bartomeu has since resigned and Messi wanted to listen to the plans of his successor Joan Laporta - voted in in March - before deciding his future.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been the frontrunning clubs interested in signing him. Messi also wants to one day play in MLS.

Super 6 Extra: Wales vs Denmark

Super 6 Extra: Wales vs Denmark

Predict what unfolds when Wales and Denmark meet to win £5,000 for free. Entries by 5pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports