Memphis Depay: Barcelona agree deal to sign Lyon and Netherlands forward on free transfer

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Lyon forward Memphis Depay on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this month.
Depay, who joined Lyon from Manchester United in 2017, will sign a two-year contract with the Spanish club as he reunites with former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman.
A club statement read: "FC Barcelona and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement for the player to join the club once his contract with Olympique Lyonnais is at an end. The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season."
Depay is set to become Barcelona's third free transfer of the summer after ex-Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia signed for the club.
However, Koeman missed out on fellow Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, who opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain instead to work with Mauricio Pochettino, who once wanted him at Tottenham before he joined Liverpool.
Barcelona have been forced to target free transfers due to more than £1billion-worth of debt, in part caused by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 27-year-old is currently representing the Netherlands at Euro 2020, scoring one goal in two games.
Depay said in the Netherlands press conference on Wednesday: "Everyone knows that I have been negotiating with Barcelona for some time.
"I want to play with Ronald Koeman. Now is the time to wait, but soon there will be news."