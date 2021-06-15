European Super League: Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid admitted to Champions League despite involvement in breakaway project

Juve, Barca and Real are the last of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League in April not to have distanced themselves from the breakaway project which unravelled when all six English clubs plus Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrew

By Reuters

Tuesday 15 June 2021 20:16, UK

Champions League ball (AP)
Image: The three European clubs have received admission letters from UEFA

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been admitted to next season's Champions League despite their involvement in the proposed breakaway European Super League project.

Admission letters have been sent to all Champions League participants, European soccer's governing body UEFA has said.

Disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barca and Real over their involvement in the proposed Super League have been suspended by UEFA's independent appeals body.

UEFA opened a probe against the three clubs but last week it suspended proceedings after being notified by the Swiss authorities of a court order from the commercial court in Madrid obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company SL.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Final - Wembley Stadium A fan in the stands holds up a banner protesting against the European Super League ahead of the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021.
Image: English fans protested against the creation of a European Super League

"Admission letters have been sent to all clubs participating in next season's UEFA club competitions today," UEFA told Reuters on Tuesday.

Juve, Barca and Real are the last of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League in April not to have distanced themselves from the breakaway project which unravelled when all six English teams plus Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrew.

Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said earlier this month the plan to create a breakaway league was not a coup but a way to save the football industry, which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Juve qualified for the Champions League on the final day of last season's Serie A campaign and have since changed coaches, with Massimiliano Allegri back for a second spell.

