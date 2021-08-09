Sergio Aguero: Barcelona striker out for 10 weeks with calf injury

Sergio Aguero will have to wait to make his Barcelona debut after it was confirmed a calf injury has ruled the striker out for 10 weeks.

Barca are set to begin their first La Liga campaign since 2003-04 without Lionel Messi, who said an emotional farewell on Sunday after the club were unable to keep the Argentine.

As the club prepare for life without the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, their forward plans have taken another blow by news of Aguero's injury just six days before their league opener against Real Sociedad.

Aguero joined as a free agent in the summer after his 10-year spell at Manchester City came to an end, and the 10-week absence means he may not make his first Barca appearance until late October at the earliest.

"Tests carried out on first-team player Kun Aguero have confirmed a right calf injury. He will be out around ten weeks," Barcelona said in a statement.

The 33-year-old struggled with injuries in the latter stages of his decade-long stay in Manchester.

Aguero scored 184 goals in 275 Premier League games over 10 years, with four of those goals coming in 2020-21 from 12 appearances.

He suffered knee and hamstring issues last season, and also missed 10 matches in all competitions when contracting coronavirus.

Aguero ended his City career with two goals in the final game of the campaign against Everton, and went on to sign for Barcelona on May 31.

"We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world so I think I made a great decision to be here and I hope to help the team," he said after signing a two-year contract.

"Of course it is a step forward in my career and hopefully I can help the team win things. I want to play and help this squad, and if the team does it well, I will be happy individually."

Barca also signed Netherlands forward Memphis Depay after his contract expired at Lyon.