Xavi: Former Barcelona midfielder focused on Al Sadd role amid talks to succeed Ronald Koeman

Xavi says he is focused on his role as manager of Qatari side Al Sadd amid speculation he could succeed Ronald Koeman at his former club Barcelona.

Barca sacked Koeman after a defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday and have since appointed "B" team coach Sergi Barjuan as interim manager.

Barca president Joan Laporta indicated on Friday that talks with the 41-year-old Xavi, who enjoyed a trophy-laden 17-year spell at the club, had advanced but no agreement had yet been reached.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he has been in contact with Xavi over the last few weeks but refused to confirm whether he will replace Ronald Koeman as the club's new head coach

"I'm currently focused on my work with Al Sadd and I cannot talk about anything else," Xavi, whose side are preparing for a Qatar Stars League game against Al Ahli on Saturday, told a news conference on Friday.

In May, Xavi signed a contract to extend his stay in charge of Al Sadd for another two years.

He turned down the chance to coach Barcelona in January 2020 after Ernesto Valverde was dismissed, but was linked with the top job at the Camp Nou, even after Koeman succeeded Quique Setien.

In response to what’s circulating recently, the #AlSadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title.#AlwaysAlSadd pic.twitter.com/dJP4g0xZBx — 🏆 #76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) October 29, 2021

Xavi has enjoyed great success since moving to Doha in 2019, winning seven major trophies for the reigning Qatar Stars League champions, who took to Twitter to insist their coach is not eyeing a move away.

"In response to what is circulating recently, the #AlSadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team's upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title," Al Sadd tweeted.

Barcelona are ninth in La Liga with 15 points from 10 games, nine points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad, and trailing second-placed Real Madrid by six points. They host Alaves on Saturday.

Pep: Xavi ready for Barcelona job

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola has no doubts his former Barcelona team-mate Xavi is ready to become manager of the La Liga side

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his former Barcelona team-mate is ready to become head coach at the Nou Camp.

Guardiola expressed his sympathy for Koeman following his sacking but says he has no doubts about Xavi's ability to manage the Catalan club.

"Ronald and myself know exactly that we depend and live and we are there for the results," said former Barcelona boss Guardiola.

"Nobody can survive without good results, not Koeman or Pep. All I can say is he's a friend of mine, I wish him all the best, we can chat soon...

"Xavi - I don't know what's going to happen. In case it happens I don't have any doubts he's ready to do the job.

"He knows the game, he has passion and I'm pretty sure he has more experience now than I had when I took over."