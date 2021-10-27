Ronald Koeman sacked by Barcelona

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona after 14 months in charge.

After weeks of speculation, Koeman's final game was the 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday night, their fourth defeat in six games in all competitions.

A brief statement was released on the club's website confirming president Joan Laporta had relieved the Dutchman of his duties as first-team coach.

It added: "Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva.

"FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the club and wishes him all the best in his professional career."

Pressure had been building on the Dutchman since a 3-0 defeat at Benfica in late September, which made this season the club's worst-ever start to a Champions League campaign.

They succumbed to a 2-0 away loss to Atletico Madrid in La Liga on October 2, with former forward Luis Suarez scoring the second goal at the Metropolitano Stadium, and they trail league frontrunners Real Madrid by six points in the table.

Their 2-1 loss to Real Madrid at the Nou Camp on October 24 was Koeman's third El Clasico defeat in a row, and after the final whistle, the Barcelona boss was targeted by a crowd of fans who attacked his car as he tried to drive away from the stadium.

After the defeat on Wednesday, Koeman said: "It [Barcelona's league position] says we're not well.

"The team has lost balance in the squad, lost very effective players, which shows. In recent years other clubs have strengthened every season and we haven't, which also shows."

Koeman was appointed in August last year and in his first campaign led Barcelona to third place in La Liga and won the Copa del Rey.

But he has struggled in his second season following the departure of Lionel Messi, who left as a free agent in the summer to join Paris Saint-Germain with financial issues leaving Barcelona unable to afford his wages.

Koeman's final interview

"In the first 15 minutes we had problems to get into the game. They pressed us well but after that I think we controlled the game on a small pitch against a team that runs a lot and presses hard. We had good chances but we didn't finish them.

"Today we lost the match not because of our attitude, not because of the way we played because I don't think there are other teams that had so many chances against them (Rayo Vallecano), therefore the issue is that we didn't score and I can't say anything else.

"It may be we are unlucky. It may be that we have injured players, but these are excuses because the team showed today and showed in the game against (Real) Madrid that we are at a good level. But being at a good level is not enough. What counts in the end is always the result and we lost the last two games. Everyone has to analyse their matches and I try to analyse today's game - it's incredible we lost."

"In the last few years our rivals, the best teams, were strengthened each season, while we couldn't do it. And this is something that also counts - not in today's game because in today's game the injuries had a huge part. I think we played a good game, even if you shouldn't talk about 'good games' when you don't score."

What went wrong? And who next?

Koeman, who spent six years with Barca as a player, was brought back to the club in August 2020 by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

New chief Joan Laporta, however, frequently made it clear that the Dutchman was not his appointment.

The duo had an uneasy relationship, with Koeman last month releasing a statement calling for him to be given time to rebuild after losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the transfer window.

However, that wish was not granted and the club will now seek a replacement for the 58-year-old.

Local media reports suggest that former midfielder Xavi, who is currently in charge of Al Sadd in Qatar, River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez are the front runners for the role.

