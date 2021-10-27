Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Barcelona: Radamel Falcao's goal piles misery on Ronald Koeman's Barcelona

Barcelona slumped to their fourth defeat in six games as Radamel Falcao's goal gave Rayo Vallecano a 1-0 win to pile more pressure on Ronald Koeman.
Koeman's side are ninth in La Liga having only won four of their 10 games, and went down to former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Falcao's first-half goal in Madrid.
Memphis Depay also missed a penalty for Barcelona in the 72nd minute to compound Koeman's misery.
Following Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid in El Clasico, footage posted on social media showed Koeman's car being surrounded by fans as he drove away from the Nou Camp.
In response, Barcelona posted a statement on their official Twitter account which read: "Barcelona publicly condemn the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Nou Camp.
Trending
- Merson Says: Only luck has spared Ole the sack
- Kieron Dyer in hospital undergoing tests
- 'Fake news': Pogba rubbishes report of Ole snub
- Cavallo: It's time to change football to help LGBT+ players
- When Smith's Rangers nearly conquered Europe...
- Why America's powerhouse can replace Fury
- Which US trainers did Joshua visit?
- Sancho struggle highlights Solskjaer problem
- Papers: Pochettino Man Utd's first choice if Solskjaer leaves
- Ole to remain as Utd boss despite some players' reservations
"The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again."
More to follow
Barcelona's next six fixtures
October 30: Alaves (H) - La Liga, 8pm
November 2: Dynamo Kiev (A) - Champions League, 8pm
November 6: Celta Vigo (A) - La Liga, 3.15pm
November 20: Espanyol (H) - La Liga, 8pm
November 23: Benfica (H) - Champions League, 8pm
November 28: Villarreal (A) - La Liga, TBD
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.