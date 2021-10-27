Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona. Spanish La Liga.

Campo de Futbol de VallecasAttendance9,340.

Rayo Vallecano 1

  • Falcao (30th minute)

Barcelona 0

    Latest Spanish La Liga Odds

    Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Barcelona: Radamel Falcao's goal piles misery on Ronald Koeman's Barcelona

    Ronald Koeman's side are ninth in La Liga having only won four of their 10 games, and went down to former Man Utd and Chelsea striker Falcao's first-half goal in Madrid. 

    Wednesday 27 October 2021 20:22, UK

    Ronald Koeman
    Image: Ronald Koeman's Barcelona have now lost four of their last six games

    Barcelona slumped to their fourth defeat in six games as Radamel Falcao's goal gave Rayo Vallecano a 1-0 win to pile more pressure on Ronald Koeman.

    Koeman's side are ninth in La Liga having only won four of their 10 games, and went down to former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Falcao's first-half goal in Madrid.

    Memphis Depay also missed a penalty for Barcelona in the 72nd minute to compound Koeman's misery.

    Following Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid in El Clasico, footage posted on social media showed Koeman's car being surrounded by fans as he drove away from the Nou Camp.

    In response, Barcelona posted a statement on their official Twitter account which read: "Barcelona publicly condemn the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Nou Camp.

    Trending

    "The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again."

    More to follow

    Also See:

    Barcelona's next six fixtures

    October 30: Alaves (H) - La Liga, 8pm

    November 2: Dynamo Kiev (A) - Champions League, 8pm

    November 6: Celta Vigo (A) - La Liga, 3.15pm

    November 20: Espanyol (H) - La Liga, 8pm

    November 23: Benfica (H) - Champions League, 8pm

    November 28: Villarreal (A) - La Liga, TBD

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema