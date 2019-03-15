Sevilla begin talks with Monchi despite Arsenal links

Monchi is in talks with Sevilla but has also been linked with Arsenal

Sevilla have opened talks to appoint Monchi as sporting director, despite reported interest from Arsenal.

The dismissal of head coach Pablo Machin has seen director of football Joaquin Caparros take charge of the first team, and Sevilla president Jose Castro confirmed on Friday that the club had spoken with Monchi about the vacant position.

"Sevilla now need a sporting director and we have looked for the best and the best is Monchi. Our conversations go well with him. The conversations have been very positive," Castro told reporters.

Monchi was appointed Sevilla's director of football in 2000

Monchi could return to the club he left in April 2017, bringing an end to a 17-year period where Sevilla won 11 trophies. The Spaniard has a strong reputation in the transfer market and is credited with discovering Dani Alves, Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos and Jose Antonio Reyes.

The 50-year-old helped Sevilla win five Europa League titles and two Copa del Rey crowns before joining Italian side Roma, but his work came under mounting scrutiny following a poor run of results and he left the role last Friday.

Monchi worked with current Arsenal boss Unai Emery at Sevilla

Monchi has also been heavily linked to Arsenal following the departure of Sven Mislintat as head of recruitment earlier this year, and a move to the Emirates would see him reunited with former Sevilla boss Unai Emery.

Sevilla were knocked out of the Europa League by Slavia Prague on Thursday night and currently occupy sixth place in La Liga, 23 points behind leaders Barcelona.