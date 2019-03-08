Monchi leaves post as Roma director of football

Monchi has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Roma's director of football Monchi has left the club by mutual consent.

The 50-year-old follows the exit of head coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who was sacked by the club on Thursday after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto.

Monchi has been one of the names in the frame for Arsenal following the departure of Sven Mislintat as head of recruitment earlier this year.

He worked with Arsenal head coach Unai Emery at Sevilla, and together they produced a team that won three successive Europa League trophies between 2014 and 2016.

"I would like to thank President Pallotta, the club's management, staff, players and fans for their support during my time at the club," said Monchi. "I wish Roma a lot of success in the future."

"I want to put on record our thanks to Monchi for his dedication during his time at the club and we wish him all the best for his future endeavours in football," said AS Roma CEO Guido Fienga.

Ex-Fulham, Leicester and Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri is expected to be appointed as the new Roma head coach.

Ranieri was sacked by Fulham just last week but has a long-running affinity with the Serie A club, having both played and managed them already, and will be charged with finishing in the Champions League places this term.

Monchi has been with Roma since 2017 when he left Sevilla, where he had helped discover Dani Alves, Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos and Jose Antonio Reyes.

At Roma he signed the likes of Cengiz Under, Aleksandar Kolarov, Maxime Gonalons, Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert.