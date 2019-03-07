Claudio Ranieri is Roma frontrunner after Eusebio Di Francesco sacking

Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Fulham last week

Claudio Ranieri is in pole position to take over at Roma, according to Sky in Italy, after the Serie A club sacked manager Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday.

Ranieri, who was sacked by Fulham last week after less than four months in charge, previously managed Roma between 2009 and 2011, narrowly missing out on the league title in his first season.

Laurent Blanc and Paulo Sousa are also understood to be on Roma's list, however Sousa could be destined for the vacant job at Bordeaux, according to Sky in Italy.

Another ex-Fulham manager - Slavisa Jokanovic - recently turned down the Bordeaux job following talks with the French club, Sky Sports News understands.

Roma made the decision to relieve Di Francesco of his duties a day after they were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Porto.

"Di Francesco has left the club with immediate effect," the club said in a statement. "The club would like to thank Eusebio for his work during his time at AS Roma and wish him success in the future."

Roma are currently 5th in the Serie A table, three points behind the Champions League qualification places.