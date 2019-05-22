Raphael Varane says he will remain at Real Madrid next season

Raphael Varane joined Real Madrid from Lens in 2011

Raphael Varane has ended speculation over his future after he ruled out leaving Real Madrid this summer.

The France World Cup winner was reported last month to be considering leaving the Bernabeu after eight seasons in the Spanish capital.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane insisted Varane was in his plans at the club amid the interest from Manchester United, among other clubs, and the defender wants to have a big influence in the "re-build" at Real.

"I am going to remain [at Real Madrid] next season as I'm sure that we're going to respond in a strong manner," Varane told MARCA.

"[This season] we fought and tried hard, but we can't blame anything as it's true that we missed that spark in difficult moments, and I haven't been at my best level but we are going to see the best Varane again.

Varane says Real must start a 'new cycle' next season

"We have to evolve and Zidane knows that.

"We have to re-build and change things as we look to restart a new cycle."

