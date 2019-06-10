Eden Hazard and Real Madrid 'the perfect fit', says Roberto Martinez

1:17 Eden Hazard and Real Madrid fit perfectly together, says Belgium boss Roberto Martinez Eden Hazard and Real Madrid fit perfectly together, says Belgium boss Roberto Martinez

Eden Hazard and Real Madrid are "the perfect fit", according to Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez.

Real confirmed the signing of Hazard on a five-year contract from Chelsea on Friday and he will be officially unveiled at the Bernabeu on Thursday, June 13.

Hazard had one year remaining on his Chelsea contract but said it was his dream to play for Real, and Belgium boss Martinez believes the forward will be a perfect fit for the Spanish giants.

"For Real Madrid, they are getting a phenomenal footballer and for Eden, there couldn't have been too many new chapters in his career," he said.

"He always said that he was feeling at home in London with Chelsea so probably it was the only place that he could have gone and the place where he always had the dream of going.

"I think it is the perfect fit. Everything has been commanded with incredible respect in every party and I think that's the way things should be done. Now we all look forward to seeing how his new chapter at Real Madrid will start."

Despite Real making an official announcement the day before Belgium beat Kazakhstan 3-0 in a Euro 2020 Qualifier, Martinez insisted the 28-year-old's performance for his country was not affected.

"He's got an incredible personality. The focus was about winning and his performance was no different than what you've seen in the last three years," he added.

"He's a player in the best moment of his career at the age of 28 and without a doubt, this is one of the special signings of this summer."

The transfer fee for Hazard could reportedly rise to £130m once all bonus payments come into play.

A £32m signing from Lille in 2012, Hazard made 352 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals. He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He becomes Real's second major signing after Frankfurt's Luka Jovic during a summer of rebuilding in Zinedine Zidane's second stint as manager at the Bernabeu.

