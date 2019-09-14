Eden Hazard makes Real Madrid debut - European round-up
Ex-Chelsea forward Hazard replaces Casemiro after an hour at the Bernabeu
Last Updated: 14/09/19 2:55pm
Eden Hazard made his Real Madrid debut as they survived a Levante comeback to win 3-2 in La Liga's early kick-off.
Karim Benzema headed Real in front after 25 minutes when he met a cross from Dani Carvajal and the France forward struck again a few minutes later with a well-taken finish after latching on to a pass from James Rodriguez.
Brazil midfielder Casemiro stretched Real's advantage right before half-time with a lung-busting run to meet a cross from compatriot Vinicius, but Levante hit back shortly after the interval through former Madrid forward Borja Mayoral.
After half-time Hazard made his first appearance for the club from the bench, replacing Casemiro after an hour, having missed the first three league games of the campaign with a thigh strain.
Levante reduced the deficit to one goal with 15 minutes to go thanks to a near-post header from Gonzalo Melero and twice came close to levelling in stoppage time but Real scraped the victory to move on to eight points after four games.