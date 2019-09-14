Eden Hazard makes Real Madrid debut - European round-up

Real Madrid News

Last Updated: 14/09/19 2:55pm

Eden Hazard was in the Real Madrid squad for the first time before his introduction

Eden Hazard made his Real Madrid debut as they survived a Levante comeback to win 3-2 in La Liga's early kick-off.

Karim Benzema headed Real in front after 25 minutes when he met a cross from Dani Carvajal and the France forward struck again a few minutes later with a well-taken finish after latching on to a pass from James Rodriguez.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro stretched Real's advantage right before half-time with a lung-busting run to meet a cross from compatriot Vinicius, but Levante hit back shortly after the interval through former Madrid forward Borja Mayoral.

After half-time Hazard made his first appearance for the club from the bench, replacing Casemiro after an hour, having missed the first three league games of the campaign with a thigh strain.

Levante reduced the deficit to one goal with 15 minutes to go thanks to a near-post header from Gonzalo Melero and twice came close to levelling in stoppage time but Real scraped the victory to move on to eight points after four games.

