Real Madrid's Eden Hazard insists he is 'not yet a Galactico' after a slow start in Spain

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard admits he has not reached his full potential since his £89m move from Chelsea and cannot yet be considered a Galactico.

Hazard has made just four appearances this season after a thigh injury delayed his debut, one of them being in a 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Belgian was again left frustrated in Real's 0-0 draw against rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday, failing to make an impact in the 77 minutes he played before being substituted.

"I'm not yet a Galactico," Hazard said, ahead of his first Champions League game at the Bernabeu against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

"I have to be the one to prove that I can become one.

"We know very well the last No 7 at this club [Cristiano Ronaldo] and I have to be the first to prove that I can be the best in the world, enjoy myself on the pitch, give everything in training and matches.

"I don't doubt my abilities or my technique and the more I gain confidence, everything will be better.

"When we start a competition, we want to win it: Champions League, league, cup - when you play for Real Madrid, all we want and have in our mind is to win."

Zidane 'calm' over Hazard form

Real Madrid won three successive Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane, however last season was the first time since 2009-10 that they failed to reach the semi-finals.

Zidane had departed the club when Madrid were beaten 5-3 on aggregate in the round of 16 by eventual semi-finalists Ajax, but the Frenchman is now back at the helm and has no concerns over Hazard's slow start.

"He knows we want more from him, but we have to stay calm. I'm not worried at all. He will succeed here and will be very good," Zidane said.

"You have to be patient with players who have just arrived. The good thing is he will not change. He needs more, but we will see it soon. If we can see it tomorrow, great.

"The same thing happened to me but I stayed calm. I knew that in time it would work."