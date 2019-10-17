European Paper Talk: Manchester United will look to sign Toni Kroos from Real Madrid in January

Toni Kroos will be targeted by Manchester United in January, according to reports

Our friends at Football Whispers have sifted through the European media to find the best transfer news and the latest news stories...

Germany

Manchester United will look to sign Toni Kroos from Real Madrid in January with the Spanish outfit hopeful of working Paul Pogba into the negotiations. (BILD)

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has no plans to extend his contract which expires in the summer of 2021. Arsenal and Milan have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old, who would be available for €60m (£52m) this summer thanks to a newly activated release clause in his contract. (Kicker)

Borussia Dortmund 'keeper Roman Burki has thrown his weight behind under-fire coach Lucien Favre, claiming the club's players must do more. "The coach is an excellent tactician who always tries to bring a health positivity in the dressing room," Burki said. "He wants to make every single person a little better every day. We are a team, it is up to us players to come together." (BILD)

Spain

Tottenham Hotspur could replace Christian Eriksen with Real Madrid outcast Isco. The Dane is wanted by Real in January. (El Desmarque)

Bayern Munich will not pay the £105m required to make Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent which will open the door for Premier League clubs to bring the Brazilian playmaker back to England. (AS)

Arsenal have launched an offer for Real Madrid utility man Lucas Vazquez. They had previously been linked with the Spaniard in the summer. (El Desmarque)

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid will become the first LaL iga clash to be played abroad when the two teams meet in Miami in December. Barcelona vs Girona had been touted as a possible fixture to take to the US earlier this year but it was blocked. Now, Villarreal and Atletico have confirmed they will play their round-16 match in the States on December 8. (El Confidencial)

Italy

Max Allegri could bring striker Mario Mandzukic and midfielder Emre Can with him from former club Juventus, if he is appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement at Manchester United. (Tuttosport)

Internazionale are considering another Premier League raid in January with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud their target. Antonio Conte wants another striker with Manchester United loanee Alexis Sanchez ruled out with an ankle injury. (Calciomercato)

Milan made a record loss of €146m (£126.6m) in the last financial year, some €50m (£43.4m) more than they had expected. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will not be leaving the Bianconeri this winter - despite reports the Frenchman could leave Turin after making just two Serie A starts following his summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain. (Calciomercato)

France

Paris Saint-Germain will soon launch contract negotiations with star man Kylian Mbappe. The forward's current deal with the French champions runs until June 2022 but PSG want to ward off interest from Real Madrid. (Paris United)

A friend of Edinson Cavani claims the Uruguayan striker has no intention of leaving PSG in January. The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and, according to reports, is just one player David Beckham is eyeing up for his new MLS franchise, Inter Miami. (L'Equipe)

Turkey

Galatasaray are considering the possibility of ending Mario Lemina's season-long loan in January with the Gabonese struggling to impress in the Turkish Super Lig. (Fotomac)