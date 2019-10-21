Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he is not feeling Champions League pressure

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side have yet to win a Champions League game this season

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is refusing to bow to the pressure as he targets Champions League victory at Galatasaray on Tuesday evening.

Real sit bottom of Group A with just a single point after two games following a 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain and a 2-2 home draw with Club Brugge in which they trailed 2-0.

They are currently within a point of La Liga leaders Barcelona, but this season's start in Europe, coupled with last season's distant third-place domestic finish, has left Zidane firmly in the spotlight.

He said: "The past is in the past and football soon forgets about what you've achieved. That's the way things are in life. The important thing is the here and now.

"I'm upset about what's being said about me, but I can't stop people from having their opinions. I have to give my all as coach, with my players, and think positively.

"I've been at the club for 18 years. We know where we are and that pressure will never go away. We're aware of the situation and will keep going until the end.

"Our first aim is to get the three points on Tuesday night. We know that it's an important game and one in which we have to put points on the board, given how things stand in the group. I'm just focusing on the game."

Zidane has challenged his players to draw upon the club's rich tradition as they attempt to turn around their European campaign in Turkey.

He said: "Real Madrid always deliver in these kinds of games and that's what we want to see. We got our Champions League campaign off to a poor start and this is a game for us to show what we can do."