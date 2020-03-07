Zinedine Zidane says Juventus and France have not approached him

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has denied being approached by Juventus or France with offers for next season.

Zidane won two Serie A titles during a five-year spell with Juve before joining Real in 2001 but he played down suggestions he could be heading in the opposite direction as a coach.

When asked if he anyone had been in contact with him over a move away from the Bernabeu, Zidane said: "No. Besides, I'm only here. I'm here every day and I'm happy to be experiencing this with my players and every day I make the best out of it.

"No one has reached me, I don't know anything about that. A lot is always said about me and about the players."

Zidane was also asked about Gareth Bale's limited involvement this season, with the Welshman having started just 18 of their matches in all competitions.

Gareth Bale has had limited opportunities to impress this season

"Here there are no players with those above others. I always try to make all my players feel important because that's what I think," Zidane added.

"There might be different opinions on the players depending on what they have achieved but it's not about that.

"It's about being ready, being involved and knowing that every player adds. They all bring something in and I think that's what they all try to do."

Zidane also confirmed Eden Hazard's surgery on an ankle injury in the United States had gone well but was unsure whether the Belgium international will be ready to return before the end of the season.

"I think he's feeling well. The surgery went very well, according to what the surgeon had planned and what everyone expected," Zidane said.

Hazard is recovering after ankle surgery

"Everything was planned and the surgery went very well. Right now he's happy with how the surgery worked out.

"Regarding his leave and when will he be back, I can't tell. I don't know if he will be back before the season ends. I hope he will join us before the end of the season. It's possible.

"I hope he will have the chance to play with us before the season ends."

Real beat Barcelona 2-0 last weekend to win El Clasico and now face Real Betis and Eibar in the league, before they look to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit when they take on Manchester City in the Champions League at the Etihad on March 17.