Eden Hazard admits 'bad' first year at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard's debut season at the Bernabeu has been hit by injuries

Eden Hazard has admitted his first year at Real Madrid since signing from Chelsea last summer has been "bad".

The Belgium international moved to the Bernabeu for a fee that could rise to £130m, but has been limited to just 15 appearances due to several injuries.

After scoring 21 goals in his final season with Chelsea, Hazard has found the net just once this campaign - meaning he is already looking ahead to the next one.

He told Belgian broadcaster RTBF: "My first season at Madrid has been bad - but not all of it.

"It's been a season of adaptation. I'll be judged on the second one. It's up to me to be in good shape next year.

"The group is good; it's been a great experience for me. I still have four years on my contract."

Hazard also reflected on UEFA's decision to postpone Euro 2020 for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as he continues to recover from surgery on an ankle injury that has kept him out since February.

"We'll have another year in 2021, which is a shame, but my ankle will allow me to get back in shape," he said.

"I think it's difficult for the fans because they want to see an international tournament every summer, which is a shame for them. But I also think there are priorities in life."