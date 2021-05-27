Bernabeu fire: Smoke billows from Real Madrid stadium before construction workers put it out

Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium caught fire on Wednesday night as it undergoes a major renovation.

Footage of smoke billowing out from the top of the stadium was captured on social media.

The local fire department reported that a piece of insulation material caught fire during some standard welding work.

It was put out by construction workers and extinguished by the time fire marshalls arrived at the scene.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Real started renovation in 2019 and went on to play all of their home 2020-21 matches at their training ground in the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

The club offered a glimpse of the Bernabeu's redevelopment in May, with a retractable roof set to be installed.

🏟️ This is how the Santiago Bernabéu of the 21st century is looking!

🎥🏗️ The first two mega trusses are moving into place.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ArYG2Z7j6e — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 21, 2021

"It will become an avant-garde and universal icon, one of the great future projects for Real Madrid. Located in the heart of Madrid, it will be the best stadium in the world," club president Florentino Perez said in 2019.

"We are facing one of the great projects of the future for Real Madrid, and, of course, it will be also for the city of Madrid."