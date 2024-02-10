Real Madrid 4-0 Girona: Jude Bellingham scores twice before coming off injured as Real go five points clear

Real Madrid go five points clear at the top of LaLiga after a 4-0 home win against nearest rivals Girona; Jude Bellingham scores in each half to take his tally for the season to 20 goals in all competitions before coming off with an injury
Jude Bellingham asked to be substituted with a hurt left foot after scoring two goals in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona.
Bellingham appeared to twist his left ankle after it was stepped on by Girona's Pablo Torre early in the second half.
The England midfielder was briefly treated by team doctors before returning to the field.
But soon after he tapped in an easy second goal in the 55th minute of the game, Bellingham sat down on the turf and asked to come off.
He walked off the field gingerly but on his own power.
Bellingham's double gives him 20 goals across all competitions since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer.
"We train every day together and we are getting to know each other. He's a star, he's been scoring a lot of goals," Vinicius Jr said of Bellingham who is also LaLiga's top scorer this season with 16 goals.
Real Madrid visit Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League.
Saturday's win gives leaders Real a five-point advantage over second-placed Girona.
