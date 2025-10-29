Vinicius Junior transfer news: Real Madrid star wants to leave the club and interested in PSG move - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

European Football

Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid revolution has caused an early rift with big stars - The Athletic.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior wants to leave next summer and would be interested in joining Paris Saint-Germain - Sport.

Scottish football

Ange Postecoglou is set to take a break from football and has ruled out a return to Celtic - The Scottish Sun.

Premier League

Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne could miss the 2026 World Cup with Belgium after picking up a thigh injury - The Sun.

West Ham value midfielder Lucas Paqueta at around £60m after reports emerged he could leave in January - The Sun.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding twice in three months.- The Sun.

Watch Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.



Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.



Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

UFC

Tom Aspinall is still unable to see out of one eye, four days after the UFC champion was poked in both eyes by Ciryl Gane - The Independent.

In case you missed it, here are all the headlines from Thursday's papers...