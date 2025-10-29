Vinicius Junior transfer news: Real Madrid star wants to leave the club and interested in PSG move - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Thursday's newspapers as West Ham put a £60m price-tag on Lucas Paqueta; Ange Postecoglou has ruled out a return to Celtic and will take a break from football; Kevin De Bruyne has picked up a thigh injury which could sideline him for the 2026 World Cup
Wednesday 29 October 2025 23:36, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
European Football
Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid revolution has caused an early rift with big stars - The Athletic.
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior wants to leave next summer and would be interested in joining Paris Saint-Germain - Sport.
Scottish football
Ange Postecoglou is set to take a break from football and has ruled out a return to Celtic - The Scottish Sun.
Premier League
Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne could miss the 2026 World Cup with Belgium after picking up a thigh injury - The Sun.
West Ham value midfielder Lucas Paqueta at around £60m after reports emerged he could leave in January - The Sun.
Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding twice in three months.- The Sun.
UFC
Tom Aspinall is still unable to see out of one eye, four days after the UFC champion was poked in both eyes by Ciryl Gane - The Independent.
