Valencia sack head coach Marcelino three matches into La Liga season

Marcelino has been sacked as Valencia head coach just three matches into the new La Liga season.

The 54-year-old was dismissed on Wednesday following a reported falling out with club owner Peter Lim.

In an official statement, the club said: "Valencia CF announced on Wednesday to Marcelino García Toral his dismissal as coach of the first team.

Marcelino leaves Valencia after two seasons in charge

"The club wants to thank you for your work and dedication during your time in our entity and wish you the greatest success for the future."

Marcelino was appointed as Valencia boss in May 2017 but his position came under threat 12 months ago after a difficult start to the 2018-19 season.

However, the club kept faith in the former Villarreal boss and were rewarded when they ended the season by winning the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona and securing a Champions League spot.

Valencia have taken four points from three games this term and it was reported in Spain that Lim called club president Anil Murthy for an emergency meeting in Singapore on Wednesday after deciding to sack Marcelino.

Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey final in May

There are also suggestions general manager Mateu Alemany could be dismissed, although Valencia have made no comment on his future.

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder Albert Celades, who was an assistant coach to Julen Lopetegui at the Santiago Bernabeu last year, has been tipped to take over at the Mestalla.