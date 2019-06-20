Marcos Llorente agrees to join Atletico Madrid from Real Madrid

Marcos Llorente will make the switch from Real Madrid to Atletico

Marcos Lorente has agreed to join Atletico Madrid from city rivals Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder is set to sign a five-year contract with Atletico subject to a medical.

The 24-year-old, who made just 16 appearances for Real last season, will move for a reported £35m.

Seven players to have played for both Real and Atletico Hugo Sanchez Atletico 1981-85 & Real 1985-92 Bernd Schuster Real 1988-90 & Atletico 1990-93 Santiago Solari Atletico 1999-00 & Real 2000-05 Juanfran Real 2004-06 & Atletico 2011-19 Jose Antonio Reyes Real 2006-07 & Atletico 2007-11 Thibaut Courtois Atletico 2011-14 & Real 2018-Present Alvaro Morata Real 2010-14 16-17 & Atletico 2019-Present

The move could pave the way for Rodri to complete a move to Premier League champions Manchester City, who are ready to pay his release clause.

Rodri told Atletico earlier this month that he wanted to leave the club for a new challenge. He has also interested Bayern Munich.