Marcos Llorente agrees to join Atletico Madrid from Real Madrid
Last Updated: 20/06/19 12:54pm
Marcos Lorente has agreed to join Atletico Madrid from city rivals Real Madrid.
The Spanish midfielder is set to sign a five-year contract with Atletico subject to a medical.
The 24-year-old, who made just 16 appearances for Real last season, will move for a reported £35m.
Seven players to have played for both Real and Atletico
|Hugo Sanchez
|Atletico 1981-85 & Real 1985-92
|Bernd Schuster
|Real 1988-90 & Atletico 1990-93
|Santiago Solari
|Atletico 1999-00 & Real 2000-05
|Juanfran
|Real 2004-06 & Atletico 2011-19
|Jose Antonio Reyes
|Real 2006-07 & Atletico 2007-11
|Thibaut Courtois
|Atletico 2011-14 & Real 2018-Present
|Alvaro Morata
|Real 2010-14 16-17 & Atletico 2019-Present
The move could pave the way for Rodri to complete a move to Premier League champions Manchester City, who are ready to pay his release clause.
Rodri told Atletico earlier this month that he wanted to leave the club for a new challenge. He has also interested Bayern Munich.