Diego Costa: Atletico Madrid forward faces three months out with neck injury

Diego Costa could be out until early 2020 with a neck injury

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has suffered a neck injury that could require surgery and sideline him for around three months.

Costa had been feeling discomfort in the neck and upper back area in recent days.

The former Chelsea forward, 31, appeared in Atletico training earlier this week after featuring on Sunday for 10 minutes off the bench in the 3-1 La Liga win over Espanyol.

Costa (R) has scored twice for Atletico this season

Atletico Madrid say that X-rays on Thursday showed Costa has a herniated cervical disc, adding that he will be assessed by neurosurgery specialists to determine what treatment he will undergo.

If surgery is needed, Costa, who has two goals in 15 appearances for the Spanish club this term, could be sidelined until 2020.

"The medical services of the club have conducted radiological tests of Diego Costa to assess the cervical discomfort suffered in recent days," an Atletico statement read.

"These tests have determined that the forward suffers a cervical disc herniation.

"In the next few days, he will be evaluated by specialists in neurosurgery to establish the definitive treatment."

Diego Simeone's team are currently third in the La Liga table, one point behind Real Madrid and Barcelona who are level at the top of the league.

Atletico are also second in Champions League Group D, and can book their place in the last 16 with a victory over Juventus on November 26.