Diego Costa: Atletico Madrid striker trains ahead of Liverpool match

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has returned from injury and could be available for Tuesday's Champions League match against Liverpool.

Costa, who won the Premier League with Chelsea during a three-year spell, trained with his team-mates on Monday after recovering from surgery to correct a slipped disc in his back in November last year.

Atletico could also be boosted by the return of Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez, who was on the bench for Friday's 2-2 draw with Valencia, for the match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

However, two of the club's summer signings, Joao Felix and Kieran Trippier, are set to miss out for Atletico.

Kieran Trippier will not return in time for Tuesday's match

Felix, who was signed from Benfica for a club-record fee of £113m, has been struggling with injury in recent weeks, missing Atletico's last three matches.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier has not featured for Atletico since last month's Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid after undergoing surgery on his groin at the beginning of February.

Atletico have won one of their last seven matches which has seen them slip to fourth in La Liga, 13 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.