Diego Costa on Luis Suarez partnership: 'I'll do the fighting, he can do the biting'

Luis Suarez replaced Diego Costa in the second half of Atletico's 6-1 win over Granada

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa looked forward to a fruitful partnership with new team-mate Luis Suarez after his side thrashed Granada 6-1 on Sunday, making a cheeky reference to the Uruguayan's disciplinary problems over the years.

Costa opened the scoring with a headed goal and then came off the pitch in the second half to make way for Suarez, who quickly made his mark following his switch from Barcelona by scoring twice and providing an assist in the final 20 minutes.

"He is very good, one of us can do the fighting and the other can do the biting," Costa said, recalling Suarez's bite on Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup. The Uruguay striker also committed similar offences for Liverpool and Ajax.

Costa said he could barely believe his side's luck in landing Suarez, who scored 198 goals in six seasons with Barcelona but was deemed surplus to requirements by new coach Ronald Koeman.

"We are very lucky to have Luis, I don't understand how Barca could have let him leave," Costa said.

Suarez scored twice on his Atletico Madrid debut

"He's going to help us with lots of goals as well as his warrior spirit and his hunger to win trophies. I hope he can help us win another trophy for our fans, but we need to take each game as it comes."

Costa, who fired Atletico to the La Liga title in 2014 but has struggled since returning from Chelsea in 2018, has been linked with a move away from the club but vowed to fight for his place, whilst declaring he will leave if necessary.

"I don't want to fight with them and become a drain on the club, I've spoken to the club and the coach and told them I'm ready to leave if they think I should go," he said.

"But if I stay I'm going to fight to play and I hope I don't get injured so I can get a good run of games. I have to make the most of my opportunities. Anything can happen this season, the important thing is to be ready and score goals."