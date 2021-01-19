Kieran Trippier: Atletico Madrid ask CAS to rule on ban after FIFA dismiss initial appeal

Atletico Madrid have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to suspend Kieran Trippier's worldwide ban for breaching betting rules.

Atletico filed its appeal to CAS after FIFA rejected the Spanish club's attempt to prevent the ban imposed on the defender by the Football Association from being applied worldwide.

The England international was punished by the FA for passing on information about his 2019 transfer from Tottenham to Atletico to friends to bet on.

Two weeks ago, Atletico succeeded in getting FIFA to pause Trippier's 10-week ban that was imposed in December and runs until February 28, but the Spanish league leaders' appeal to world football's governing body over the global remit of the suspension failed on Monday.

As it stands, Trippier would miss nine more games, including the Champions League fixture against Chelsea in the round of 16 on February 23.

Trippier was fined £70,000 and handed the ban in December for breaching the FA's betting regulations.

Atletico appealed to FIFA arguing the FA's 10-week ban was not applicable in Spain - and the suspension was subsequently lifted, allowing Trippier to continue playing for Atletico until a FIFA appeal committee decided his fate.

On Monday, a statement on FIFA's official website read: "The FIFA Appeal Committee has dismissed the appeal lodged by the club Atletico Madrid in a case concerning the player Kieran Trippier.

"As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect."