Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid in transfer talks with Barcelona over return of French forward

Antoine Griezmann could make a shock Deadline Day return to Atletico Madrid after Barcelona opened talks to sell the France forward.
According to Sky in Italy, the two La Liga rivals are in ongoing discussions over a deal for the 2018 World Cup winner, which would be a season-long loan with an obligation to buy next summer.
Atleti were able to move for the 30-year-old after sanctioning Saul Niguez's potential departure to Chelsea on an initial loan with option to buy worth £33.5m (€39m) overall.
- Transfer Centre: Deadline Day LIVE!
- Deadline Day: Latest done deals
- Chelsea agree loan deal for Saul Niguez
Diego Simeone is keen on a new striker and the Frenchman would have no difficulty in settling in since he has already worked under the Argentine between 2014 and 2019.
Both clubs only have a few hours left to complete their business as the Spain window closes at 11pm UK time.
Trending
- FREE LIVE STREAM: Transfer Deadline Day!
- How good is Ronaldo at 36 years old?
- Chelsea agree loan deal for Saul Niguez
- Ronaldo re-signs for Man Utd: 'Sir Alex, this one's for you'
- Deadline Day: Latest done deals
- Atletico in talks with Barca over Griezmann return
- Arsenal agree £19.8m Tomiyasu deal; Bellerin close to Betis loan move
- Mbappe to stay at PSG despite Real willing to pay £189m
- Premier League summer transfers: Club by club
- Brundle's verdict on Spa decisions and need for F1 'rules reset'
Barcelona are already looking for a potential replacement if the move were to happen, with Sevilla's Luuk de Jong on their radar.
The Catalan giants have been trying to lighten their wage bill this summer due to debts amounting to £1.15billion, as confirmed by club president Joan Laporta earlier in August.
The club's reported financial struggles meant they were unable to offer Lionel Messi a new contract, prompting his shock exit to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
On Tuesday, the club announced stalwarts Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have accepted to take a pay cut in order to aid the club's Financial Fair Play parameters and ensure new signing Sergio Aguero could be formally registered with the Spanish Football League (LFP).
Earlier in the summer, Gerard Pique took a similar decision to allow Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia to be ratified as Barcelona players.
Griezmann originally left Atletico for Barcelona in 2019 at the end of a protracted transfer saga after his £103m (€120m) release clause was paid in full.
A year earlier, he featured in a documentary with Spanish TV station Movistar called "The Decision" which followed him as he opted to stay at Atletico despite interest from Barcelona.
Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports
Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.