Sergio Aguero: Barcelona register forward after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba take pay cuts

Barcelona have registered Sergio Aguero after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba accepted salary reductions.

The Spanish giants announced the addition of Manchester City's record goalscorer in May but new financial fair play rules in the country restricted the La Liga club from registering new signings.

Earlier in August, Gerard Pique took a pay cut to allow Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to officially be registered and a similar situation has seen Aguero's signing finally ratified.

An official club statement read: "The salary reductions for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, two of the four first-team captains, signed this Tuesday have allowed FC Barcelona to achieve two objectives: the registration of Sergio Aguero with the Spanish Football League (LFP) and to extend the club's limit with regards to financial fair play regulations.

"Sergio and Jordi Alba have agreed to changes in the financial terms of their contracts which included a wage reduction for this season and the deferment of payments for the remaining years.

"The gesture from the two players comes after the agreement recently signed by Gerard Pique which also allowed his team-mates Memphis, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to be registered with the league.

"As such, FC Barcelona has completed the registration of its players with the LFP."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman highlighted the importance of new signing Sergio Aguero, saying the Argentine is 'really good quality in the box'. Pictures from FC Barcelona.

Aguero will still be forced to wait before he can debut for his new club after he sustained a calf injury at the beginning of August which is likely to rule him out until October.

The Argentinian has endured a troubled start to life at Barcelona, after compatriot Lionel Messi departed the Nou Camp in shock fashion with financial fair play rules preventing the LaLiga club from registering Messi's new deal, which saw the six-time Ballon D'Or winner leave and subsequently sign for Paris St Germain.

Barcelona have also confirmed the departure of Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig on a five-year deal for €16m.

The move could see another €6m added in variables with Barca also having a 10% sell-on clause inserted in the contract as well.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.