Nabil Fekir joins Real Betis from Lyon

Last Updated: 23/07/19 12:07am

Nabil Fekir almost joined Liverpool last summer
Nabil Fekir has completed his move to Real Betis from Lyon for an initial £17.75m.

The deal for the Frenchman also included add-ons of £9.8m and a 20 per cent sell-on clause for Lyon.

Nabil brother's Yassin moves with him to Betis for a 50 per cent future sell-on clause.

Last summer, Fekir looked set to join Liverpool for £53m but the move broke down with reports claiming the France international midfielder had failed a medical.

Now the French outfit have been forced into the sale of their captain, with his contract set to expire at the end of the coming season.

