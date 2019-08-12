Inaki Williams signs nine-year Athletic Bilbao deal

Inaki Williams was linked with a Deadline Day switch to Manchester United

Inaki Williams has signed a new nine-year contract with Athletic Bilbao following speculation linking him with Manchester United on Deadline Day.

His new deal with the La Liga club could keep him at the San Mames Stadium until June 2028 and includes a £125m release clause.

Williams was one of several strikers linked with a move to Old Trafford, according to reports in Spain.

United had just sold Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan for £73m.

Williams, Mario Mandzukic and former Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente were all rumoured as last-minute possibilities following the collapse of their move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Bilbao-born forward scored 15 goals in 41 appearances in Spain last season.

