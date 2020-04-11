Real Sociedad first Spanish team to resume training since coronavirus lockdown

Real Sociedad will allow a maximum of two or three players to train together at one time

Real Sociedad are set to become the first team in Spain to allow their players to return to training since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The La Liga club outlined a series of precautionary measures that could come into effect as early as Tuesday.

Players will be allowed to train in reduced groups, with medical staff overseeing training.

Small groups of a maximum of two or three players are allowed to train together with a recommended COVID-19 test upon arrival to training.

There have been no La Liga fixtures played since the first full weekend in March

La Liga has been suspended since the beginning of March and league president Javier Tebas has said football in Spain is unlikely to resume until the end of May at the earliest.

Spain has been in lockdown since March 14, but Saturday saw the country record its lowest number of deaths for 19 days, suggesting the outbreak there may have peaked.

While the formal lockdown is likely to continue until May, some restrictions will be lifted on Monday.

In Germany, all Bundesliga clubs have returned to training last week but have been mostly operating in "small groups".

The type of group activity that can take place there depends on the regulations from state to state.