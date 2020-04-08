Coronavirus: Real Madrid players and coaches agree to take pay cuts between 10-20 per cent

Real Madrid have announced players and coaches have agreed to take pay cuts between 10-20 per cent while the season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club say the measure has been taken in an effort to reduce the "traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers".

Real's move follows rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, whose players have accepted a 70 per cent pay cut to help non-playing staff.

A statement on Real's official website read: "The players and coaches of the first Real Madrid football and basketball squads, led by their captains, together with the main executives from the different directions of the club have voluntarily agreed to lower their remuneration for this year by between 10 and 20 per cent, depending on the circumstances that may affect the closure of this 2019-20 sports season.

"This decision, adopted by players, coaches and employees, avoids traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers, in addition to contributing to the entity's economic objectives in view of the decrease in income that it suffers these months as a result of the suspension of competitions and the paralysis of a large part of its commercial activities."

La Liga has been suspended since the beginning of March and league president Javier Tebas has said football in Spain is unlikely to resume until the end of May at the earliest.

The country has been in lockdown since March 14 and those measures will remain in place until at least April 26.

Real's statement continued: "Real Madrid is proud of all those who make up this great family and its unwavering culture of values, which becomes especially valuable in times of difficulty like this.

"Likewise, Real Madrid, its partners and fans, want to extend all their love and solidarity to those who have suffered the direct consequences of this disease that is hitting us all, especially those who have lost a family member or someone they love.

"The club wishes a speedy recovery to all the sick and wants to convey its deepest thanks to all those who are playing an essential, exemplary and supportive role in the fight against COVID-19.

"From Real Madrid, all our support and strength with the conviction that together we will undoubtedly overcome this difficult moment."