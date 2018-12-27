Cristiano Ronaldo supports Kalidou Koulibaly after alleged racist chants

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his support to Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli defender was the target of alleged racist chants.

Koulibaly suffered the alleged abuse from the stands during the Serie A game against Inter Milan on Wednesday, before being sent off in the 81st minute after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession.

Next to a photo of him being marked by Koulibaly during a match between Napoli and Juventus earlier this season, Ronaldo wrote in Italian on Instagram, "In the world and in football there always needs to be education and respect. No to racism and to any sort of insult and discrimination!!!"

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match his team would walk off the pitch if there was a repeat of the alleged racist chanting and Ronaldo has also condemned the behaviour.

Koulibaly posted on Twitter of his pride at being born in France to Senegalese parents.

"I'm sorry about the defeat and especially to have left my brothers! But I am proud of the color of my skin. Of being French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man," he wrote in Italian.

Carlo Ancelotti says he asked for the match at the San Siro to be suspended due to the alleged racist chanting aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly

Italian Football Association president Gabriele Gravina says suspending Serie A is something he would consider after the events at the San Siro, which also saw an Inter Milan fan die and four Napoli fans stabbed before the match.