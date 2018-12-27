Italian FA considers suspending Serie A after trouble at Inter Milan vs Napoli

An Inter Milan fan died and four Napoli fans were stabbed before a Serie A match at the San Siro

Italian Football Association president Gabriele Gravina says suspending Serie A is something he would consider following the serious events at the Inter Milan vs Napoli match on Wednesday.

An Inter Milan fan died and four Napoli fans were stabbed before the Serie A match between the Italian sides, and there were allegations of racist chanting inside the San Siro.

The 35-year-old supporter was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after being hit by a van but later died, while in a separate incident, four Napoli fans were stabbed around an hour before the game as supporters from both sides clashed.

One of the Napoli fans needed hospital treatment for wounds to the abdomen and two Inter supporters have been arrested in connection to the attack.

Speaking to Il Messaggero newspaper, Gravina said: "I do not know, the news is still too fresh. It is a reflection to be made. Now we must reflect for a moment and coordinate: it is a problem of public order and as such should be managed, whether we'll be playing or not."

"I am worried about this surreal climate. I'm not a psychologist, but some players were super nervous, it was all evident at San Siro. Now I reflect, because what happened outside is too serious.

"What happened is very bad. In the field I saw players that were too nervous. The referee will write what happened, if he has made some mistakes he will be evaluated too".

The atmosphere during the match was hostile, with Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti demanding the game to be suspended because of alleged racist chanting.

Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy with alleged racist chanting that was aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly

Ancelotti was upset with chanting that was directed at Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly who was sent-off during Napoli's 1-0 defeat to Inter.

He said after the game: "There was an abnormal atmosphere, we asked for the suspension of the match and three times they made an announcement over the PA.

"The player's (Kalidou Koulibaly) nerves were shaken, he was nervous.

"Koulibaly is always well behaved and a professional, and doesn't often let himself go. But the chanting went on for the entire match.

"We asked three times to do something but it just went on. The solution? The match can be stopped but they need to have an idea when.

"After four announcements? Three? Four? The players were agitated, nervous. And this is not good for Italian football. And playing with a mentality that isn't calm, it's inevitable."