Mario Balotelli to join Brescia in Serie A

Mario Balotelli will join Brescia after leaving Marseille

Mario Balotelli will be unveiled as a Brescia player on Monday after agreeing to join his hometown club on a 'multi-year contract'.

The Italy international was released by Marseille over the summer and will now return to Serie A for the first time since 2016, when he spent a season on loan from Liverpool.

The 29-year-old won Serie A as an Inter Milan player under Jose Mourinho in 2010 before leaving to join Manchester City.

Balotelli scored 30 goals in 80 appearances during a two-and-a-half year spell at the Etihad, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup.

Balotelli è ufficialmente un nuovo giocatore del Brescia Calciohttps://t.co/ynxjmBiCYk pic.twitter.com/NHvM8o9zAf — Brescia Calcio BSFC (@BresciaOfficial) August 18, 2019

Permanent and loan spells at AC Milan followed either side of a largely unsuccessful spell with Liverpool, before a move to French side Nice on a free transfer in August 2016 reinvigorated his career.

Balotelli scored 42 times in 74 goals during his time at the Allianz Riviera before moving to Marseille in January and will now try to help Brescia remain in the Italian top division following their promotion from Serie B as champions last season.

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...