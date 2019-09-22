Racist chants halt Atalanta vs Fiorentina Serie A game

Fiorentina's Henrique Dalbert is the latest player to be racially abused during an Italian Serie A game

Racist chants prompted a brief suspension during the 2-2 Serie A draw between Atalanta and Fiorentina on Sunday evening.

The referee ordered a warning to be read over the stadium loudspeaker after the chants appeared to be made by Atalanta fans towards Fiorentina full-back Dalbert Henrique.

Near the half-hour mark, the Brazilian player had stopped and looked in the direction of the chants before speaking to the referee.

The stadium announcement, warning the match would not resume until the chants stopped, was then met with whistles from the crowd before the match resumed after a break of several minutes.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who was a guest on Italian state TV RAI, condemned the incident and other recent cases.

Infantino said: "Racism is combated with education, condemnation and discussion.

"You can't have racism in society or in football. In Italy the situation has not improved and this is really serious.

"You need to identify those responsible and throw them out of the stadiums. You need, as in England, the certainty of the penalty.

"You can't be afraid to condemn racists, we need to combat them until they stop."

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Franck Kessie were have been subjected to abuse over the past few weeks. No club has yet been punished.