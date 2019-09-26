Inter Milan and AC Milan reveal new stadium designs

Inter Milan and AC Milan have revealed two shortlisted designs for their new stadium

Inter Milan and AC Milan have unveiled the two shortlisted projects for their proposed new stadium, which would see the demolition of the iconic San Siro.

At a presentation at Milan's Politecnico University on Thursday, the two architectural firms who are the finalists - Populous and Manica-Cmr Sportium - revealed their plans.

In collaboration with the clubs, the city council will decide whether to give the green light to one of the designs. It could also opt instead to renovate the existing stadium.

The new district of the San Siro will be an environmentally sustainable area to live 365 days a year

Manica has chosen to maintain the historic San Siro playground, which will be available for anyone to play in

The new stadium is expected to cost €650m (£577m) and take three years to build. The clubs also plan to consult fans about the proposals.

Both projects would bring supporters closer to the pitch, but both designs will include references to the old stadium so the history of the original San Siro is not forgotten.

Manica's designs would see the old pitch preserved and in a park for the whole city, while Populous plans to put a museum on the site of the old field, with the entrance where the centre circle was.

The Italo-American firm Manica's project includes two rings interlocked, with panels of individual fans' faces on the exterior.

Manica's project includes two museums and two large stores dedicated to Milan and Inter, accessible throughout the year

Populous have proposed that during Inter matches, blue light will be visible around the supporting structure of the stadium

The stadium designed by Populous - an American firm - has echoes of famous Milan sites such as the Duomo and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and incorporates a gallery covered by glass.

Both Milan clubs opted against renovating the San Siro as it would have cost an estimated €510m (£452m), meant a loss of €115m (£102m) in revenue during construction and taken five to six years to complete.